Dr. Ali Karrar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Karrar works at Michigan Rheumatology Group in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Lapeer, MI and Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.