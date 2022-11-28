Overview

Dr. Ali Jessee, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Marshall County Hospital.



Dr. Jessee works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Kentucky Avenue in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.