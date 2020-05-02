Dr. Jalali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Jalali, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Jalali, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Jalali works at
Locations
Baylor Neurosurgery Clinic7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met dr jalali at my first appointment with dr yoshor at the pituitary center with baylor. He was working with dr yoshor and was present at my appointment. He is kind and caring and thorough in assessing and addressing any concerns or questions. He performed my second surgery for my pituitary adenoma and I left the hospital with no residual tumor left! Very good dr he and dr yoshor were amazing and follow up care is superb.
About Dr. Ali Jalali, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811228141
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
