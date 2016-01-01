Dr. Ali Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Jabbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Jabbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Locations
HCA Florida Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 349-6691Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ali Jabbar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Baghdad College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jabbar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Dr. Jabbar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.