Dr. Ali Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Ibrahim, MD is a Registered Nurse in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donya Pain Management11331 James Watt Dr Bldg 200, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 933-8986Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
helped me a lot with my lower back pain. the staff is very polite and professional. made me feel real comfortable.
About Dr. Ali Ibrahim, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1780818427
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN CERTIFIED MASSAGE SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ibrahim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic and Spanish.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.