Dr. Ali Husain, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Ali Husain, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Husain, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from UMDNJ-SOM and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Husain works at
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation3612 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 522-0146
Perth Amboy Office663 Brace Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 826-0059Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Ali Husain, DO1656 Oak Tree Rd Ste 33, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-8206
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Experience was great. Taken in on time. Doctor listens to your needs and being my first time there, the staff was very polite and helpful.
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Arnot Odgen Meml Hosp- Family Medicine
- Einstein HealthCare Network- Surgery/Urology
- UMDNJ-SOM
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.