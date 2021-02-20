See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florissant, MO
Dr. Ali Husain, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Ali Husain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Husain works at Ear Head & Neck Specialists in Florissant, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Head & Neck Specialists
    253 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 839-4554
    Esse Health Saint Charles Complete Care
    1551 Wall St Ste 400, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 669-7006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Husain, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
