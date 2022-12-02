Overview

Dr. Ali Hendi, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Hendi works at Frederick Dermatology Assocs in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.