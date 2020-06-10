Dr. Ali Heidari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Heidari, DO
Dr. Ali Heidari, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Contour Aesthetic Surgery Center843 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-1002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is pre op but I did want to review him based on his first impression. I was referred to Dr. Heidari by a girlfriend who worked for him and then another who had a breast augmentation by him also. I had about 6-8 consultations before finally deciding to go with Dr. Heidari. First his staff (Linda) were super amazing. Not only was she helpful but she made this scary process so easy. She was very informative and knowledgeable. When it came time for my consult Dr made me feel so comfortable. First he listened to what I wanted done and then he made his recommendations which were very minimal. He didn't try to push any unwanted "work" on me and even told me certain things that I wanted weren't necessary. I felt super comfortable and booked my appointment that day. I'm actually really looking forward to my surgery. I know I'm in good hands.
About Dr. Ali Heidari, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Heidari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.