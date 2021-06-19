Overview

Dr. Ali Hashemi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Virginia College Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hashemi works at Fredericksburg Orthopedics Association in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.