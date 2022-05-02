Overview

Dr. Ali Harake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.