Dr. Ali Hachem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hachem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Hachem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Hachem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Hachem works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Huntsville PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hachem?
Parking and check-in are very difficult and should be reviewrd
About Dr. Ali Hachem, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437117157
Education & Certifications
- Univ Maryland
- Univ Conn
- Amer U Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hachem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hachem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hachem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hachem works at
Dr. Hachem has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hachem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hachem speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hachem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hachem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hachem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hachem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.