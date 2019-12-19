Dr. Ali Guerami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Guerami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Guerami, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with SW Med Sch
Ali R. Guerami, MD8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 208, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6963Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I did two IVF cycles with Dr. Guerami. He was so amazing! I have a low AMH (less then 1) so I was expecting low results with my egg retrieval. The first time I got 7 and the second round I got 10, which are way better odds then anyone excepted. Dr.Guerami was very kind, he will let you ask a all your questions and we never felt rushed. He took his time and explained the entire process. He has over 30 yrs experience. Pick DR. GUERAMI !!!!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Persian
- 1386695237
- SW Med Sch
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
