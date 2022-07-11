See All Podiatric Surgeons in Foothill Ranch, CA
Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Foothill Ranch, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh works at Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration in Foothill Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Foot and Ankle Center
    27462 Portola Pkwy Ste 100, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 468-2525

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jul 11, 2022
    Very fast and efficient removal of my ingrown toenail and was pain free! I highly recommend Dr. Ghorbani!!
    Aaron A. — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    9 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1164824249
    Education & Certifications

    Kaiser Permanenete Med Ctr
    Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
    University Of Miami (B.A.)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh works at Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration in Foothill Ranch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

