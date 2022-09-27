Dr. Ali Ghods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ghods, MD
Dr. Ali Ghods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Broward Health Physician Group1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 888-3508Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghods?
Where do I begin to tell you what a wonderful doctor you will find in choosing Dr. Ghods. He takes immediate charge of the situation and sets the plan in motion. I was having unbearable hip and leg pain and could not move without having awful pain. My husband called his office on Thursday morning at 9:00 and we were given an 11:00 appointment that very day. After his examination of me he said he was admitting me to the hospital and setting surgery for the following morning. By 1:00 I was in the hospital and all measures for surgery were taken including an MRI which we later realized he had given special instructions so that I could withstand the pain and still have images that were important for surgery. Friday morning at 6:00 I was taken to the operating room. Several hours later I woke up in my hospital room PAIN FREE. In my eyes he was a miracle worker. After months of persistent pain Dr. Ghods relieved my unbelievable pain within 24 hours. Dr. Ghods is a real treasure!!!
About Dr. Ali Ghods, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- UCLA
- Neurosurgery
