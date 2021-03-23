Overview

Dr. Ali Gheissari, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gheissari works at Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.