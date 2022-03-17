Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazanfari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Ghazanfari works at
Locations
Chandler Office333 N Dobson Rd Ste 15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 926-3353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
AZ Elite Surgeons, LLC726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 926-3353
MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona7534 E 2nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 926-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ghazanfari performed a laparoscopic Cholecystectomy on me on 3/10/2022. He was very professional and his bedside manner was wonderful (refreshing nowadays). This procedure is not a pleasant one by any means but Dr Gazanfari did a wonderful job. I would highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Persian
- 1528261732
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center Phx Az 85006
- St George's University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazanfari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazanfari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazanfari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazanfari works at
Dr. Ghazanfari has seen patients for Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazanfari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghazanfari speaks French, Persian and Persian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazanfari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazanfari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazanfari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazanfari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.