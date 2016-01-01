Dr. Gharavi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Gharavi, MD
Dr. Ali Gharavi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ACN West - AIM Practice - East1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ali Gharavi, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1144396268
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Nephrology
Dr. Gharavi speaks French and Persian.
