Dr. Ali Fazel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Fazel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Fazel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Dr. Fazel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Inglewood Medical Offices Bldg201 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazel?
He was very easy to talk to, he listened carefully to everything I had to say, and we came up with a plan..... exactly how it should go.
About Dr. Ali Fazel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1225024748
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Wright State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazel works at
Dr. Fazel speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.