Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Elfandi works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/EP
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chi Saint Jospeh Berea Snf
    305 Estill St, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1669816336
Education & Certifications

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Morristown Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elfandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elfandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfandi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

