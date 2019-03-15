Overview

Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. El-Khalil works at Elkhalil Foot & Ankle Specialist in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.