Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Pain Management Associates of Michigan24327 FORD RD, Dearborn, MI 48128 Directions (248) 471-3312
Elkhalil foot and ankle28477 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 471-3312Monday7:00am - 2:00pm
HFW Internal Medicine15450 Northline Rd Ste 101, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (248) 471-3312Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden City Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He tells it like it is. I respect and trust his professional opinion. He instructs you to follow his treatment plan for a reason. He performed surgery on my ankle, all went excellent and I have referred people to him for care. He is easy to talk to and he listens.
About Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669678462
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Khalil has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Khalil speaks Arabic.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Khalil.
