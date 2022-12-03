See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Ali Dohan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (39)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ali Dohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dohan works at Greenwood Internal Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Franklin, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Internal Medicine
    1250 E County Line Rd Ste 8, Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 602-1400
  2. 2
    8511 Madison Ave Ste 106, Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 602-1400
  3. 3
    Dr Ali M Dohan MD Incinternal Medicin
    1350 E County Line Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 887-7675
  4. 4
    Dr Ali M Dohan MD Incinternal Medicin
    1130 W Jefferson St Ste D, Franklin, IN 46131 (317) 738-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Excellent
    James & Virginia Copas — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Dohan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1558457432
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
