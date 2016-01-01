Dr. Ali Denktas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denktas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Denktas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Denktas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Denktas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Veteran Affairs Med. Center2002 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denktas?
About Dr. Ali Denktas, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326066879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denktas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denktas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denktas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denktas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Denktas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denktas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denktas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denktas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.