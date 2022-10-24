Dr. Delbakhsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Delbakhsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Delbakhsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Grossmont Hospital Corporation5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-4471
Zavaro Cardiovascular Institute Amc300 S Pierce St Ste 102, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 668-4700
- 3 255 N El Cielo Rd Ste C326, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 969-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Moved to Palm Springs two weeks before covid hit which we all know the wrench that threw into everything, including doctor visits. My 83 year old partner has heart issues but going on three years this was the first time we had a face to face visit with a cardiologist. Prior have had only video appointments with nurse practitioners [which I'm not putting down, they did their job]. Dr. Delbakhsh took over as our cardiologist just recently and we had our first visit this week. I was happily impressed with the amount of background knowledge Dr. Delbakhsh had on my partner. He literally knew his full medical history proving he took the time to scrutinize his new patient. Up to now I have pretty much had to fill in every doctor we have visited with medical info and background. Dr. Delbakhsh was warm, attentive, patient and thorough. My partner has voice issues so the doctor allowed me to talk and discuss my personal thoughts and observations and never once cut me off or acted like "HE was th
About Dr. Ali Delbakhsh, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1154365872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Cardiovascular Disease
