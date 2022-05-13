Dr. Dahhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD
Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Dahhan works at
Pasco Cardiology Center3633 Little Rd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 372-5952
Hca Florida Trinity Hospital9330 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 868-5404
Morton Plant North Bay Rehab Unit6600 Madison St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 868-5404
Pasco Cardiology Center Inc14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 202, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 372-5952
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dahan took the place of my retiring cardiologist who I had learned to trust and appreciate his sense of humor and directness. So, it was with some trepidation that met Dr. Dahan. Within the first five minutes of our meeting I was totally won over and have never looked back or forward to using anyone else. He, like all other physicians who care about their patients, is always running somewhat late, but he makes up for the wait by gibing you whatever time and information you need. You will never feel rushed or your condition unimportant to Dr. Dahan or his wonderful office staff. He is open, kind, bright and attentive, and most of all, sincere. I say all this coming from not only a medical background, but also a legal one. Therefore, this is praise I rarely give out for anyone.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770713364
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Dahhan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
