Dr. Ali Dagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Dagher, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2200 Monroe St Ste 3, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 278-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dagher is caring, listens and answer your questions so you understand, he is very knowledgeable. Also his staff are very caring.
About Dr. Ali Dagher, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790730257
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dagher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagher has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagher speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagher.
