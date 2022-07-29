Dr. Ali Choucair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choucair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Choucair, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Choucair, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Foothills Hosp|University Hospital|University Hospital
Dr. Choucair works at
Locations
Austin Cancer Centers - Park900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cancer Centers - Kyle1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 505-5500
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-7265
Southern Illinois University School of Medicine751 N Rutledge St Ste 3100, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my life. I had a stage 4 Glioblastoma & he was the best most caring doctor I've ever had! I once had to have an unexpected MRI, I don't remember why, but when he found out I was in the hospital he literally ran down to see if I was ok. I've never met a man that cares so much for his patients. I wouldn't be alive today if not for him.
About Dr. Ali Choucair, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1063426971
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choucair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choucair accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choucair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choucair has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choucair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choucair speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Choucair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choucair.
