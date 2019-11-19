See All General Surgeons in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Cheaito works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Facey Endoscopy Center
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7267
    Dumont University of California Los Angeles Transplant Center
    650 Charles Young Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5318
    UCLA-General Surgery Office
    757 Westwood Plz Ste 8501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Excellent care, super friendly and attentive staff. Dr. Cheaito perfomed my procedure and was very informative in both pre and post procedure visits. Highly recommend him as a skilled surgeon.
    — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1063622744
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • General Surgery
