Overview

Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Cheaito works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.