Dr. Ali Carine, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Carine, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Locations
Ali M. Carine DO LLC3300 Riverside Dr Ste 200, Upper Arlington, OH 43221 Directions (614) 459-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients at Dr. Carine's practice for over eight years now. I cannot say enough good things about this office! We love them! Sometimes the wait is a little long, but that is because they take the time to listen to their patients and answer questions. I had to call the after hours number once, and Dr. Carine was so kind. She answered all my questions and put me at ease, and let me know exactly what steps to take next. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Ali Carine, DO
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083651236
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
