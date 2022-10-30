Dr. Ali Bydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Bydon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Bydon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Bydon works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins University School of Medic600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
our father was given a grim diagnosis of Stage 4 renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized to his spine and given a prognosis of a year at best. We were devasted and didn’t know where to turn. We met many doctors and none of them gave us HOPE until we found Dr. Bydon. Within two days of sending images/scans to your office you personally called us without hesitation and told us to get our father to Johns Hopkins immediately and were more than willing to take on the challenge. He successfully removed 100% of his vascular tumor and gave him more time to spend with his family. Unfortunately since that time he has had yet another spinal tumor. Once again Dr. Bydon did not hesitate to help our dad and family. I have never experienced a doctor who would drop everything and prioritize a patients care on such short notice. He has touched our lives with his brilliance, compassion and courage. He is and extraordinary doctor and human being.
About Dr. Ali Bydon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bydon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bydon works at
Dr. Bydon has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bydon speaks Arabic.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bydon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bydon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.