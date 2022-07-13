Overview

Dr. Ali Borhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Borhan works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.