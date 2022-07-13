See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ali Borhan, MD

Urology
4.6 (110)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Borhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Borhan works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-4868
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Desert Ridge
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608
    Affiliated Urologists, Central Phoenix
    5133 N Central Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608
    Affiliated Urologists, Scottsdale
    3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 246, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Influenza B Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compusys
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Borhan has a welcoming manner and also is very honest with diagnosis and follow up care. He is to the point with explanation while still possessing a bedside manner. Wonderful Doctor.
    Virginia Kalfayan — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Borhan, MD

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1518963024
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Rochester Sch. Med. & Den.
    • University Of Rochester At Strong Memorial
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cornell University
