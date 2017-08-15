See All Dermatologists in Canton, MI
Dr. Ali Berry, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Berry, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc
    285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of Shelby
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 325, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 580-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 15, 2017
    I drive about 100 miles from Saginaw,MI to see Dr. Berry. I am extremely pleased with the thorough routine annual skin exam I get from him.
    James Neumann in Saginaw, MI — Aug 15, 2017
    About Dr. Ali Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427009729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chief Resident, HFHS Dept. of Dermatology
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Internship
    • Chief Transitional Year Resident, OMHC
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
