Dr. Ali Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Berry, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
Dermatology Specialists of Shelby50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 325, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 580-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I drive about 100 miles from Saginaw,MI to see Dr. Berry. I am extremely pleased with the thorough routine annual skin exam I get from him.
About Dr. Ali Berry, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427009729
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident, HFHS Dept. of Dermatology
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Chief Transitional Year Resident, OMHC
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.