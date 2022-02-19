Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of the Caribbean, Montserrat, West Indies and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Bazzi works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 250-2553Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 869-5096
-
3
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 104, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 481-9629Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bazzi was knowledgeable, friendly and professional, he listened to and answered my question and inspired confidence. The loss of a star reflects the overall experience with an overflowing waiting room and wait time of ~2 hours for a 15 minute interaction with doctor and staff. I would be very happy if Dr Bazzi were my primary care in a less busy and crowded Miami Beach facility.
About Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1477553063
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr|Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fl
- Jersey City Med Center|New Jersey City Medical Center, Jersey City, N.J
- American University Of The Caribbean|American University of the Caribbean, Montserrat, West Indies
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
