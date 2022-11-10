Dr. Banki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Banki, DO
Overview
Dr. Ali Banki, DO is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2928 Main St Ste 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-2779
-
2
James S. Rosokoff M.d. PC15 Concord St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-2779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough. Amazingly the office called me back asking how the spot he treated with liquid nitrogen was. Front desk very professional and courteous. Recommended to my wife who now sees him and again very pleased with his care. Thank You.
About Dr. Ali Banki, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1912218918
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Banki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.