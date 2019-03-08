Overview

Dr. Ali Bagheri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Bagheri works at Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.