Dr. Ali Bagheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Bagheri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons9333 Genesee Ave Ste 350A, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-6460Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bagheri is truly a kind professional. He left me feeling confident in the direction I was heading and I would recommend him to anyone needing guidance with back or neck pain. Thank you Dr. B - my family and I thank you.
About Dr. Ali Bagheri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760632947
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Case Western Reserve University
- Orthopedic Surgery
