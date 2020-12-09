Overview

Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr|The University of Toledo Medical Center|Wright State University School of Medicine



Dr. Ayoubi works at Woodlands Elite Cardiology in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.