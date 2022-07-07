See All Pediatricians in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Ali Awada, MD

Pediatrics
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Awada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Awada works at Ali M Awada MD Inc in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali Awada MD Inc
    Ali Awada MD Inc
12301 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 355-0054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Jul 07, 2022
Even on days my son have to get his vaccine shots, Dr awada make him laugh and he forgets that the shot even happened. My son is 16mo.
    Allen, Everesha — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Awada, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1992722995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Awada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Awada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awada works at Ali M Awada MD Inc in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Awada’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Awada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

