Dr. Ali Awada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Awada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Awada works at
Locations
-
1
Ali Awada MD Inc12301 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 355-0054
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Even on days my son have to get his vaccine shots, Dr awada make him laugh and he forgets that the shot even happened. My son is 16mo.
About Dr. Ali Awada, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992722995
Education & Certifications
- VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Awada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awada.
