Overview

Dr. Ali Assefi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College, University of London|University College, University of London|University of London|University of London and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Assefi works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.