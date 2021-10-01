Overview

Dr. Ali Askari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Askari works at Champaign Dental Group in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Stenosis, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.