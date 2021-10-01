See All Interventional Cardiologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Ali Askari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ali Askari, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ali Askari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Askari works at Champaign Dental Group in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Stenosis, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 308-4285
  2. 2
    Abawi & Askari MD
    1106 N Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 474-5286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Payson Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Stenosis
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Stenosis
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Askari?

    Oct 01, 2021
    He is a wonderful Doctor. He is very patient and treats me and my husband with the upmost regard. We really enjoy our visits with him. He really knows what he is doing. He doesn’t rush us at all. We would highly recommend him.
    Diane and Greg Smith — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Askari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Askari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Askari to family and friends

    Dr. Askari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Askari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Askari, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Askari, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760554919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Askari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Askari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Askari has seen patients for Aortic Stenosis, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Askari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Askari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.