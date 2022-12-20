Overview

Dr. Ali Ashraf, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Ashraf works at Ali Ashraf, MD - Sports Medicine Clinic of North Texas in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.