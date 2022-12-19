Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amkieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tishreen University School Of Medicine|University of Tichreen / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amkieh works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Amkieh since 2014. He is very thorough and a wonderful caring physician. Would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1881696086
Education & Certifications
- LSU medical center in New Orleans|LSU Medical Center, School of Medicine
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Damascus University Hospital
- Tishreen University School Of Medicine|University of Tichreen / Faculty of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amkieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amkieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.