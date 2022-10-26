Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Amirzadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mercy Medical Group4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (925) 392-4731Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Downtown Pediatrics3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amirzadeh was knowledgeable, kind, patient and answered my questions well.
About Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083748685
Education & Certifications
- VA/UCLA for Allergy/Immunology Fellowship
- University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) for Internal Medicine Residency
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirzadeh works at
Dr. Amirzadeh has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amirzadeh speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirzadeh.
