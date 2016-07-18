Overview

Dr. Ali Amin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at Penn State Health St. Joseph Vascular Institute in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.