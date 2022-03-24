Dr. Ameri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Ameri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Ameri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Ameri works at
Locations
-
1
Upper East Side Medical Office215 E 95th St Ste R, New York, NY 10128 Directions (718) 732-4049
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameri?
Dr Ameri relates in such a kind and caring manner that it's a pleasure to pay a medical visit to see him.
About Dr. Ali Ameri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1164681540
Education & Certifications
- Robt Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- Johns Hopkins Sinai
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- George Wash University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameri works at
Dr. Ameri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ameri speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.