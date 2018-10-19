Dr. Almudallal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Almudallal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Almudallal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Almudallal works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health St. Rita's Neurology830 W High St Ste 201, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5046
-
2
Neurology Associates of Lima770 W High St Ste 360, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 225-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen this doctor for the last 12 years for seizures. Have been pleased with treatment and he treats professionally and with respect. I have followed my treatment plan and not had problems. Continue with yearly checkups and do well. Pleased with office staff as well. Would recommend.
About Dr. Ali Almudallal, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053407775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almudallal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almudallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almudallal works at
Dr. Almudallal has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almudallal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almudallal speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Almudallal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almudallal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almudallal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almudallal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.