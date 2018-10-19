Overview

Dr. Ali Almudallal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Almudallal works at Mercy Health St. Rita's Neurology in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.