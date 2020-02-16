Dr. Ali Ali, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ali, DPM
Dr. Ali Ali, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI.
Dr. Ali works at
-
1
Westborn Foot And Ankle Specialists22190 Garrison St Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 563-8907
-
2
Westborn Foot and Ankle Specialists1810 N Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128 Directions (313) 558-8444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was a very welcoming doctor we had a very nice visit. He was very knowledgeable and very very helpful. Definitely will be going back!
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
