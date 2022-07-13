Dr. Ali Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Alavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Alavi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Alavi works at
Locations
1
Marinelli & Feldman Mds1915 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2410
2
Marinelli & Feldman Mds1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3400, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Alavi for one issue I was having and from his examination and treatment he identified 2 other conditions I was unaware. (And other physicians did not recognize). I was super happy with his treatment, bedside manner, and expertise. He corrected all conditions through surgery and I very happy to say I am very satisfied with him, his office, and surgical team. I would highly recommend him and his office. Thanks again
About Dr. Ali Alavi, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1508936592
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi works at
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alavi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
