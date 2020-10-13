Dr. Ali Al-Attar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Attar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Al-Attar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Al-Attar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Eric A. Oristian MD P C.4701 Randolph Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 232-3000
Alexandria Surgery Ltd4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 220, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 888-2034
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 232-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago he stitched my son's face after a long-boarding fall. He let me watch, and I was fascinated. He did a great job and no one ever notices that he had had an injury.
About Dr. Ali Al-Attar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Amharic
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
