Dr. Ali Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Champaign Dental Group in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.