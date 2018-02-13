Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 693-4445
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9900
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Admad is a very competent, knowledgeable doctor. He takes the time to listen to his patients.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.