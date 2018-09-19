Dr. Aburahma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Aburahma, MD
Dr. Ali Aburahma, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8199
- 2 1200 Hospital Dr Ste 1215, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-1145
Charleston Area Medical Center3110 Maccorkle Ave Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8199
- CAMC General Hospital
Great DR. Saved my life.
About Dr. Ali Aburahma, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
